Missouri attorney general weighs in on messaging app Confide

(AP) — Missouri’s attorney general is weighing whether to appoint a special investigator to check into use of the secretive Confide app by Gov. Eric Greitens’ staff.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday that Attorney General Josh Hawley said he can’t directly investigate fellow Republican Greitens because he’s defending the governor’s office in other legal cases. But Hawley could appoint a special investigator.

A Democratic lawmaker asked Hawley to investigate any potential open records violations after the Kansas City Star last week reported that Greitens and several senior staffers have Confide accounts. The app deletes messages after they’ve been read and prevents recipients from saving them.

Hawley says text messages sent or received by state employees about state business fall under open records laws. But he also said the issue is “complicated.”