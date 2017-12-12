Tuesday, December 12th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, whose World’s Biggest Snowball Fight was canceled this weekend . . . because it snowed.

The park planned a “Snow Day” last Saturday, but instead the park closed as the region experienced the first snowfall of the year.

As part of the “Snow Day,” the theme park was planning to break the world record for the largest snowball fight.

However, nearly six inches of snow fell, postponing the snowball fight.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Travis Volpicelli, 33, who attempted to shoplift from a Reno, Nevada Walmart … during an annual “Shop with the Sheriff” event.

The man tried to walk out of a Walmart with about $800 worth of merchandise in a shopping cart.

However, he really picked the wrong time to do this.

Because at the very same time the Walmart was hosting an annual “Shop with the Sheriff” event, where cops take underprivileged kids on a shopping spree. When store

security stopped Volpicelli, he was also greeted by several of the officers.

He’s been charged with grand larceny and criminal contempt.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

An unidentified 54-year-old Washington state man, who told police the reason he was standing in the middle of an intersection and waving an AK47 was, he had been “contacted by Donald Trump and told to fight the lizard people.”

Police found the man standing in the middle of an intersection and waving an AK47 rifle.

Police got him to lay down his weapon and was handcuffed after being tased.

He told police he had snorted methamphetamine to lose weight.

He later said he had been contacted by Donald Trump and told to fight the “lizard people”, and he had just stopped in the middle of the intersection to warn everyone.

He added, “The meth doesn’t make me crazy man, the lizard people are real!”

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Curtis Trotter, who told police after he robbed a Milwaukee area bank he didn’t think he’d get caught “maybe ’til after Christmas or something.”

Trotter told the teller, “I am robbing you. Give me the money now.”

He pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun, and rested it on the counter.

A deputy happened to be in the area and gave pursuit.

Trotter was caught with nearly $8,000 at the time of his arrest.

Trotter was asked if he believed he could just take money from the bank and law enforcement would let him get away—and he said “maybe ’til after Christmas or something.”