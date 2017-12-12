Two Cape County residents, including former Jackson police officer, face burglary charges in Colorado

Southeast Missourian

Former Jackson police officer 37-YEAR OLD Katherine Henson and a 49-year old Burfordville man have been arrested on burglary and theft charges in Colorado. The Conejos County, Colorado, Sheriff’s Office recently announced on its Facebook page the arrests of Henson, of Jackson and Timothy Luttrulle. A facebook post says they surrendered at the sheriff’s office Nov. 21. Jackson police chief James Humphreys said Monday that Henson had worked for his department about five years ago. Humphreys says she then worked for a time as a security officer at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau. Henson and Luttrull each are charged with two felony burglary counts, felony theft of $20,000 to $100,000, theft of $2,000 to $5,000, and criminal mischief in connection with two burglaries of dwellings that occurred during the summer. Henson and Luttrull also face criminal charges in Archuleta County, Colorado. Both defendants are charged with felony theft of $20,000 to $100,000 and felony weapon possession by a previous offender. Luttrull also is charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer. Henson was being held on bonds totaling $85,000. Luttrull was being held on bonds totaling $85,500.