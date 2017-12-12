TWO SOUTHEAST MISSOURIANS ASSUME POSITIONS WITH THE MISSOURI FARM BUREAU…

The announcements were made last week at the Missouri Farm Bureau’s annual meeting at the Lake of the Ozarks. Laura Nothdurft of Cape Girardeau was appointed to the Bureau’s Promotion and Education Committee. She has previously served on the Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau and the Missouri Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee. She will help develop, implement and evaluate projects and programs which promote agriculture. Barry Bean of Gideon was re-elected to a 2-year term on the Bureau’s board of directors. Bean is vice president of the Dunklin County Farm Bureau board of directors and has served as chair of the Cotton Committee in the past. Both of these individuals represent District 6 in southeast Missouri. The announcements were made a week ago today at the 103rd annual meeting of the Bureau.