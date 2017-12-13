A soldier welcome home

Sgt. 1st Class Terry White of the Missouri Army National Guard surprised his fifth grade daughter Aaryn Johnson with an early return home on Friday, Dec. 8, during an assembly held as a diversion at the Middle School. White returned with the 1-138th Infantry Regiment upon being deployed in the Arabian Peninsula of Qatar since February, his fourth tour of duty, according to his wife Alexsa. He last saw Aaryn the day after Christmas of 2016. The students were in the cafeteria and began to listen to Assistant Principal Angie Jackson give a speech about expectations when Terry White walked out of the kitchen area from behind Aaryn and tapped her on the shoulder. As soon as it registered who was standing before her through all the commotion of the students reacting, Aaryn gave her dad a welcoming hug. Later in the day, the couple surprised their eighth grade son Alex Clinton in a more low-key manner at Junior High.