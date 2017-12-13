Crib recall

A baby bed has been recalled after the mattress failed to meet the federal flammability standard. Dream on Me recalled the crib and toddler bed mattress this week. It also reportedly presents a fire hazard. The recall number is 18-058. You can find the model number and date of manufacture on a tag on the top center of the mattress. Here is a link to the recall site

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Dream-On-Me-Recalls-Crib-Toddler-Bed-Mattresses-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Mattress-Flammability-Standard