Scott City mayor faces challenge from predecessor

Former Scott City mayor Ron Cummins wants to fill out the remainder of his unexpired term. Cummins filed Tuesday at city hall to return to the post after resigning in August amid a call from state Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, for an investigation into allegations he abused his position. Cummins and current Mayor Norman Brant filed as candidates on the first day to file for the April election. Brant, who was on the council when Cummins resigned, was named by the council to serve as mayor. The two candidates seek to fill out the unexpired term, which ends in April 2020. With Brant running for mayor, voters will have to fill Brant’s former Ward 4 council seat. Andrew Reinhart filed for that seat. Councilmen Bill Schwartz, Rodney Uhrhan and Matt Koehler filed for re-election in Wards 1, 2 and 3, respectively. Heather Ingvalson also filed for the Ward 2 seat, setting up a race with Uhrhan. In Jackson, aldermen Phil Penzel, Dave Reiminger, Larry Cunningham and Joe Bob Baker filed for re-election in Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4, respectively. There is no mayor’s race in Jackson next year. Jackson School Board members Kelly Waller and Sheila King filed for re-election. Cape Girardeau School Board members Kyle McDonald and Lynn Ware filed for re-election to three-year terms. In the Scott City School District, former board member Scott Amick filed for the school board. The terms of incumbents Justin Braun and Beth Cox are up in April. As of midafternoon Tuesday, neither had filed for re-election. The filing deadline for school board and municipal candidates is Jan. 16. Election Day is April 3.