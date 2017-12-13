SIKESTON POLICE HAVE ARRESTED A 45-YEAR-OLD CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER…

Police were acting on an online tip about the possibility that a wanted person was living in the city. Detectives identified the wanted person as 45 year old Ray Eugene Howell. He was arrested. Howell had felony warrants for being a parole absconder and he had failed to register as a sex offender, as required by law. Surveillance was set up, leading to the arrest. He was taken to the Scott County Jail in Benton where he is being held with no bond. Sikeston’s Department of Public Safety is reminding people to use its official website and social media pages on Facebook and Instagram to report criminal activity. You can also do the same thing by calling to report wanted persons or suspicious activity. All of that kind of information is kept confidential and you might be eligible for a cash reward