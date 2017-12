19-year-old Kelli Coleman of Hayti has died after a crash in Pemiscot County on (yesterday) Wednesday afternoon around 115. Missouri Highway Patrol reports indicate the crash happened on County Road 351, one mile west of Caruthersville when Coleman’s car traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. She was taken to an area hospital where she died. She was wearing a seatbelt. This is fatality number 64 for Troop E in 2017.