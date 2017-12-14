Cape County Commission to hold public hearing on proposed budget

Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will hold a public hearing for the 2018 proposed budget at 9 a.m. today, despite the fact final revenue numbers are not in. County Auditor Pete Frazier says he cant provide a final budget amount as he waits for sales tax and use-tax revenue numbers to come in from the state. The preliminary budget he will present to the county commission today will need revisions but will be in the black.