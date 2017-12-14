Krispy Kreme coming to Cape Girardeau

SE Missourian

Krispy Kreme is coming to Cape Girardeau. Franchisee Eric Schneider said he placed an offer on a piece of property in the Town Plaza Shopping Center at 2136 William St. in Cape Girardeau and it was accepted. Schneider said he does not have an approximate timeline at present. Krispy Kreme joins several new developments in the Town Plaza Shopping Center, including Midori Japanese Cuisine, retailer Here Today, Planet Fitness and the forthcoming Harbor Freight Tools store, slated to open in summer 2018.