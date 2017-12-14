Missouri city official accused of teasing co-worker with gun

(AP) – A city official in the southeast Missouri town of Poplar Bluff faces criminal charges for allegedly pumping a shotgun to tease a liberal co-worker.

Poplar Bluff Streets Superintendent Denis Kearbey is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and is free on $25,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty Monday.

A probable cause statement says Kearbey brought a short-barrel shotgun to the clerk’s office on Sept. 12, pumped it several times and asked if the female clerk was scared. A Missouri trooper wrote that Kearbey told investigators he was teasing the woman about being a liberal.

Kearbey’s attorney Daniel Moore, says Kearbey’s Second Amendment rights allow him to carry the gun, and he never threatened anyone.

Poplar Bluff, with 17,000 residents, is 150 miles south of St. Louis.