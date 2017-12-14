THE MISSOURI STATE AUDITOR IS INVOLVED IN AN EFFORT TO HELP RURAL HOSPITALS IMPROVE THEIR EFFICIENCY

The most recent audit from the state office focuses on Pemiscot Memorial Health Systems in Hayti. Auditor Nicole Galloway’s report finds a rural hospital in a challenging financial condition. Her department’s audit shows the hospital board’s continued reliance on debt and funding from state and federal programs – and significant amounts of unreimbursed and uncompensated care – leaves that hospital financially vulnerable. A lot of people depend on it because there is only one other hospital in a 25-mile radius. The audit shows Pemiscot Memorial has been operating at a deficit for at least 4 years. It had to aborb nearly four million dollars in unreimbursed or uncompensated care last year alone. Funding from state and federal programs accounted for 78 percent of the hospital’s revenue in one recent year. The audit gives the hospital board credit for trying to stabilize its financial situation.