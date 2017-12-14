Thursday, December 14th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A 26-year-old Northport, New York woman, who showed up for her court date and received several other citations before even entering the building.

Police say while the woman was arriving for her court appearance, she cut off an unmarked police car in the parking lot while talking on her cellphone.

She then pulled into the parking spot clearly marked as reserved for the village’s police chief.

When officers asked the woman to roll down her window, pot smoke billowed out.

Police issued the woman another appearance ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana and using her cellphone while driving.

BTW, the reason she was going to court was for a previous possession of marijuana charge.

I’m kinda noticing a trend here.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

A 16-year-old babysitter in New York, who had the 10-year-old he was caring for help him in a burglary.

Police received reports of young boy “dragging a suitcase.”

Arriving officers found a teen and young boy in possession of proceeds of an apparent burglary.

The teen was arrested and charged with burglary, two counts of grand larceny, criminal mischief, all felonies, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal impersonation, misdemeanors.

The 10-year-old was released to a parent.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

An unidentified man in New Jersey, who was defecating on a railroad bridge and was forced into the frigid waters below by an approaching train.

An employee on the slow-moving train saw the man on the bridge tracks with his pants down around his ankles.

He tried to stop the train before striking him.

At the last second the man jumped into the the Passaic River below and had to be fished out by emergency responders.

He was taken him to the hospital for treatment.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A factory worker in China, who was badly burned after he went back into a flaming warehouse to retrieve his cell phone.

Video footage shows the worker emerging from the burning factory engulfed in flames.

Onlookers blasted him with a fire extinguisher and called for ambulance service immediately.

It’s reported that he is still staying in the intensive care unit after treatment.