A Dexter restaurant is having a health scare. Did you eat there?
Huddle House in Dexter may have been exposed to Hepatitis A. A news release from the Missouri Department of Health says someone who handled food at the restaurant was working while that person was potentially contagious. If you ate at the Dexter Huddle House between November 21st and December 2nd you should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A. Health officials advise anyone who develops symptoms in the next 2 to 7 weeks to seek medical care.
Fever
Fatigue
Loss of appetite
Nausea
Vomiting
Abdominal pain
Dark urine
Clay-colored stools
Joint pain
Jaundice (yellow skin and eyes)
If you are concerned about a potential exposure can call the Stoddard County Health Center at 573-568-4593.