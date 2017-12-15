AT JACKSON LEADERSHIP AND DEVELOPMENT – IT’S MORE THAN JUST A NAME CHANGE…

More professional development training is the “why” behind the name change for what has been called Leadership Jackson. Many of the more than 20 professional leaders in the area who have graduated had suggested more of a focus on developing businesses internally. The course has been held about 10 times, so far. The sessions are held on the third Wednesday of each month, starting in February and running through September. It begins with a meeting with elected officials, then each following session focuses on an area of the Jackson community. There are field trips, panel discussions, presentations and experiences which help the class learn more about Jackson’s opportunities, needs and resources.