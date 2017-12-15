CAT BOX!!! Adopt Jolly today He is free Friday only!

This is Jolly (identical sister is Holly). He is 8 weeks old and needs you to adopt him for the holidays. He is SOOOO SOFT and sweet. Go meet him and adopt him for a 100$ deposit FULLY returned when you have him neutered. So he is FREE (today only)! He has a fluffy coat BIG beautiful eyes and is SOLID BLACK! Even his little nose and paw pads and completely black. ADORABLE! He is so deserving of a good home. He is at the Humane Society of SE Missouri now.