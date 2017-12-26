AN EDUCATION TASK FORCE SAYS MISSOURI STUDENTS IN KINDERGARTEN THROUGH THIRD GRADE SHOULD BE SCREENED FOR DYSLEXIA

Republican State Representative Kathy Swan is chair of that task force. She says the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has until the end of December to come up with a list of screening guidelines. That screening would start next year. One in five people has dyslexia. Under the new guidelines, students would be screened within 30 days of their first class attendance. Swan says the dyslexia screenings seem to work best when students are at least 5 ½ years old. She says it’s important to identify students with dyslexia by the time they are in the third grade.