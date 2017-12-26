Gun buy back

Hundreds turn out for St. Louis gun buyback program

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An effort to remove guns from the streets of St. Louis is being called a success, so much so that there wasn’t enough money to buy up all of the offered weapons.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that hundreds of people turned out Saturday for a gun buyback program. St. Louis has recorded more than 200 murders this year, the most in two decades, and officials say part of the problem is too many guns.

Those bringing in guns were promised $100 to $200 per weapon, no questions asked. The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis raised $125,000 in donations to fund it.

It wasn’t enough, and some people had to be turned away. Police say 303 handguns, 533 long guns and six assault rifles were purchased.