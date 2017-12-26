INVESTIGATORS SAY LAST TUESDAY’S FATAL HOUSE FIRE IN SIKESTON WAS APPARENTLY AN ACCIDENT

Fire crews with the Department of Public Safety were called to the city’s southeast side shortly before midnight. Firefighters say flames were coming from the roof of the garage as they arrived on the scene. Inside the house at 415 Marian Avenue they found the 43 year old Aarron Scott Tarrants. He was unresponsive. Emergency medical technicians tried to revive him, but they weren’t able to. Investigators say the fire appears to have started in a storage closet near the garage. There was no evidence of foul play and the fatal fire appears to be accidental. The Missouri Fire Marshal has been called in to make a final determination.