Princeton review ranks SEMO. See where they landed on a long list

That education services company profiled the SEMO program in its 2018 annual business school rankings. Students at 267 business schools were asked about academics, the student body and campus life, as well as about themselves and their career plans. The Harrison College of Business is described as providing, quoting here, “a top notch education at an affordable price.” The program is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business and that’s an honor held by only 5 percent of the business schools in the world. The Princeton Review doesn’t pick a best school – just lists those which stand out from the crowd.