SCHOLARS FROM MORE THAN 2 DOZEN AMERICAN UNIVERSITIES SAY WE NEED TO DO MORE RESEARCH ON GAMBLING AND ITS EFFECTS

The problem is – a lot of people gamble and resources for gambling-related treatments and research are limited. Psychology professor Dr. Jeremiah Weinstock says public health systems haven’t kept pace with the legalization and expansion of gambling in the country. Problems associated with gambling disordered are extremely damaging, not only to the gambler, but to their families and society as a whole. Despite that, the National Institutes of Health devotes no money to studying the disorder and its treatment. Weinstock and the other educators call for the federal government to get involved, doing things like improving access to prevention, treatment and recovery services. They say it’s also important that the gambling industry itself make a greater investment in studying the problems and figuring out what can be done.