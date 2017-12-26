THE RETAIL LANDSCAPE IN DOWNTOWN CAPE GIRARDEAU IS CHANGING…

Hutson’s Fine Furniture has done business on the corner of Merriweather and Main – or nearby – for more than 72 years. The owners, brothers Dave and Chris Hutson, say they will hold a big sale and then finally close the doors on the historic building. It isn’t clear what happens to that building, but apparently some plans are in the works. The store closing sale starts today and the owners say the deep discounts they’re offering likely mean they will sell out pretty quickly. The store was founded in 1945 one door up Main Street at 22 Main. Glenn and Lynn Hutson were just back from serving in World War II. That location has become legendary for its fancy Christmas displays.