Tuesday, December 26th, 2017

BEST OF 2017 GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

(From January 2017) – Alvin Neal, 56, who was arrested for bank robbery, because he swiped his own debit card before he told the teller to give him the money.

San Diego police say Neal walked up to the window, swiped his card, then told the teller, “You’re being robbed. Don’t make a mistake.”

The teller ended up giving him $565, but police used his account information to look up his name and address.

As an added bonus, Neal is on the sex offender list, so tracking him down wasn’t hard.

He has been sentenced to three years and ten months in jail.

He also has to pay back the $565 he stole.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

(From February 2017) – Police at the Workington police station in England, who blew up a suspicious vehicle parked near the police station, before they realized it was owned by one of their own officers.

The bomb squad was called in after a suspicious vehicle was seen parked outside the Workington police station.

Following the controlled explosion, it later emerged that a police officer had parked the vehicle there after an another officer had gotten sick and went home.

Police officials apologized to the officer who owned the car for the mix-up, which was blamed on an “internal communication error.”

OR HOW ABOUT …..

(From March 2017) – The production team in charge of the “In Memoriam” Academy Awards segment, who featured the photo of a person who’s still alive.

Costume designer Janet Patterson passed away back in October.

However, the photo they used in the montage wasn’t Janet Peterson, it was producer Jan Chapman.

Chapman, an Australian film producer had a message for those who thought she had died because her photo was in the “In Memoriam” montage, “I am alive and well and an active producer.”

The montage also snubbed some famous dead people, including Garry Shandling, Robert Vaughn, and Doris Roberts.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

(Also from March 2017) Justin Miret, 22, who blamed his arrest on bad legal advice from Wikipedia.

Miret got pulled over in Port St. Lucie, Florida for disregarding a stop sign.

The arresting officer found Justin had a suspended license and no insurance.

As the police officer was putting him in the cop car, Justin complained, “That’s the last time I listen to Wikipedia about driving. It said I would just get a ticket.”