Two charged after an overdose death in Perryville

Two people are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with a heroin overdose investigation in Perryville. 21-year old Jason Robert Pirrie, of Warrenton was arrested at the Perry County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, December 21. 19-year old Miranda McAdams, of Sparta, Illinois turned herself into authorities at the sheriff’s office on Friday, December 22. The charges stem from an August 12, 2017, heroin overdose investigation. Both are facing second-degree murder and distribution of a controlled substance charges. Pirrie and McAdams are being held at the Perry County Sheriff’s Department on a $75,000 each cash only bond.