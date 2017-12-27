Cape Girardeau plans to brighten Broadway

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau city officials plan to install LED lights to brighten Broadway. The move comes amid complaints from the public the lights suspended over the middle of the street leave the sidewalks and areas along the edge of the street in darkness. Deputy city manager Molly Mehner said Tuesday the city plans to replace 58 light bulbs at an estimated cost of $100,000. Transportation trust fund sales tax money will be used to pay for it. The city is scheduled to open bids Jan. 25, with construction to soon follow. The existing streetlights were part of the redesign of Broadway in 2012. But complaints surfaced soon after the project was finished. The LED lights should make a noticeable improvement over the existing lighting but will not be as bright on walkways as Main Street. Once the LED lights are installed and operating, Mayor Harry Rediger says city officials will re-evaluate the matter.