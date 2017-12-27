Two jailed on kidnapping, assault and rape charges – Standard Democrat

Two Scott County men face multiple felony charges after allegedly kidnapping, assaulting and raping a woman they met through social media. 22-year old Jason Andrew Brashear II, of Benton and 29-year old Jacob Michael Owens, of Sikeston were each charged with felony first degree rape or attempted rape, first degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, armed criminal action, first degree assault or attempt causing serious physical injury or special victim; and first degree kidnapping. They are also each charged with felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. A probable cause statement says the morning of Dec. 20, Scott County deputies served a warrant at a residence at 149 Ryerson Road in Benton where a deputy made contact with Owens, Brashear and a female whose name is being withheld. Deputies found drugs and paraphernalia. The female appeared to be under the influence of something. She says Owens picked her up on the 17th after meeting on social media. She said the men grabbed and restrained her with an electrical cord. She was reportedly taken to a camper-trailer where she was tied up and both Owens and Brashear continually raped her and injected her with drugs. A missing person report had been filed. She was taken to a local hospital. As of Tuesday, Brashear and Owens remained in the Scott County Jail with bond for each set at $100,000 cash only. Bond for Brashear’s additional drug charges was set at $25,000 cash or surety while Owens’ bond for the drug charges was set at $35,000. They are scheduled to be arraigned at 10:30 this morning.