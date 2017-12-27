U.S. SENATOR ROY BLUNT SAYS THE RECENTLY-PASSED TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT WILL ALLOW MISSOURIANS TO KEEP MORE OF THE MONEY THEY EARN…

Blunt took to the Senate floor last week to talk about the positive developments which he says will benefit his constituents. The Missouri Republican says the Senate and the Trump administration has accomplished several goals which will have an impact on families. He says the tax reform legislation just passed is the most significant reform approved in more than 30 years. Additionally, Blunt pointed to 15 regulations blocked which he says would have doubled the utility bills for Missouri customers in less than 12 years. He also pointed to the need to continue working to support military veterans, service members and their families in an address before the Christmas-New Years break.