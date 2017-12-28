Luxury townhomes coming to downtown Cape

Southeast Missourian

A luxury townhome development in downtown called Riverview Court in Cape Girardeau is behind schedule because of permit processes, but bricks are going up even in this frigid cold. Developer Kenny Pincksten says the properties near the casino, should be ready by spring, depending on how rough the winter gets. Pincksten broke ground in January 2015, and he originally had planned to have the units under roof by June 2017. Construction was delayed as they worked on meeting codes and variances. Each of the five units will have 3,600 square feet in a row-style structure that evokes other older-style downtown areas. The development will be in the 300 block of North Main Street.