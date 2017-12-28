Salvation Army Red Kettles short of goal; campaign ends Jan. 31

Southeast Missourian

The running total for the Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau’s annual Red Kettle campaign is up to $224,000 of a $300,000 goal for this year’s holiday season. Lt. Matthew DeGonia says that leaves the drive $76,000 short with a Jan. 31 deadline. The physical kettles alone accounted for $93,000, but DeGonia said a large part of donations arrived through online Kettle pages. For every dollar donated to the Salvation Army, 82 cents goes back into local initiatives that include feeding the hungry, giving shelter to the homeless and making Christmas possible for those who might otherwise go without. There were 17 Kettle sites in Cape Girardeau this year, but rarely were they occupied by bell ringers. To donate or learn more about the Salvation Army, visit tsacapegirardeau.org.