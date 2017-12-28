Thursday, December 28th, 2017

BEST OF 2017 GENIUS AWARDS.

THE FIRST ONE TODAY GOES TO …..

(From Jul 2017) – Michael Myers from Muskogee, Oklahoma, 22, who called in a bomb threat to a police station from the pay phone in its lobby.

The caller said he, “placed a bomb at the police station” and said he was a terrorist and wanted to turn himself in.

Officers quickly traced the call and found it was coming from the pay phone in the station’s lobby.

Officers went out into the lobby and collared Myers.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

(From Jul 2017) – Employees at a Walmart in Oklahoma, who failed to realize a woman had been dead in their restroom for three days.

A Walmart employee at the Sand Springs Walmart tried to get into the family bathroom, but it was locked.

So the employee placed an out-of-order sign on the door.

Several days later, employees checked again and discovered the woman’s body.

The dead woman was identified as 29-year-old Katherine Caraway, of Muskogee.

Walmart issued a statement saying, “We are saddened by this. We don’t know all the facts right now, but we are working closely with local law enforcement to provide what information we have that might be useful.”

OR HOW ABOUT …..

(From Aug 2017) – A unidentified mother, who asked a science museum in Dallas to reschedule its Solar Eclipse Party, because it’s a school night.

Texas’ Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas is holding a solar eclipse viewing party on Mon, Aug 21, the day of the big solar eclipse.

A mother wrote a comment on their Facebook page asking them to reschedule the event, because Monday, Aug 21st is a school night.

People immediately began mocking her, as people on social media do, so she eventually deleted the comment.

Some of the comments were: “Did this lady just ask to reschedule the sun?” and “Sorry, guys. We have to reschedule the eclipse because it conflicts with this person’s schedule.”

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

(From Sept 2017) – Joseph McInnis, 21, and Tyree McCoy, 22, who were dumb enough to rob a bar while a police officer retirement party was going on.

The pair busted into a bar in Woodlawn, Maryland and demanded all the cash in the register.

Apparently they didn’t notice that the bar was packed with police officers, there for a retirement party.

So a couple of the party goers stopped, then gave chase to the pair and arrested them for robbery and theft, then returned to the party.

The owner of the bar was surprised the dumb duo tried to hit the place, since it’s right across the street from the police station and there are pretty much always cops in there.