An arrest has been made in a deadly crash in the bootheel

Troop E of the Missouri Highway Patrol was working a three-vehicle accident on US 62 just west of Charleston last night around 6 o’clock. Reports indicate that a car driven by 37-year old Carter Adams of Charleston was westbound when he crossed the centerline, striking an SUV driven by 55 year old Ellen Gorostiza of Charleston. She was wearing her seatbelt and no injuries are reported. He continued then to hit another vehicle driven by 26-year old Amber Johnson of Charleston HEAD ON. Adams also went off the road and struck some trees. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker. She and Carter were not wearing seatbelts. A spokesman from the Highway Patrol says an arrest has been made. Johnson is the 69th fatality for Troop E in 2017.