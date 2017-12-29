Cape furniture store owner buys former NARS building

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau businessman Jack Ford has purchased the 64-thousand square foot former NARS building and plans to relocate his Slumberland Furniture store to that Town Plaza site. He expects to open in June or July. Existing tenants Midori Japanese Cuisine restaurant and the home-goods retailer Here Today will remain in the building as Ford’s tenants. Ford hopes to rent out two additional spaces in the building, one of which previously housed the Pink Galleon billiards bar.