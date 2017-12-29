Friday, December 29th, 2017

BEST OF 2017 GENIUS AWARDS.

THE FIRST ONE TODAY GOES TO …..

(From Oct 2017) – Anthony Black, 32, a Deerfield, Florida man who reported a burglary, then allowed police into his home, where they found 38 pounds of marijuana.

Black told police the security alarm went off and he saw a white male in his backyard, running and jumping over a fence.

Deputies went into the home to see whether any burglars were still inside, but instead found two large, plastic bags of marijuana.

A search warrant was obtained, and authorities said they found more marijuana inside the home.

All totaled 38 pounds of pot.

They also found over $3,000 in cash and a .22 caliber Glock in the bedroom.

Needless to say, Black was arrested on a variety of charges.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

(Also from Oct 2017) – Steven Gomez-Maya, 20, a Connecticut man who was arrested after he robbed a bank, but was dumb enough to write robbery note on the back of his girlfriend’s pay stub.

After the robber left with only about $500, bank employees passed the robbery note on to police.

They promptly went to the girlfriend’s address.

As they got there, they saw the suspect’s car leaving.

They stopped the car and both Gomez-Maya and his girlfriend were inside.

They found a hat he allegedly wore during the stickup and “a large amount of crisp ten dollar bills in the center console of the vehicle.”

Detectives then obtained search warrants for the car and Gomez-Maya’s bedroom.

They allegedly found the clothes he wore during the bank robbery.

Gomez-Maya allegedly confessed to the stickup, saying he needed the money to “pay bills.”

OR HOW ABOUT …..

(From Nov 2017) – An unidentified man in London, who spent three days camped outside an Apple store for the new iPhone X, ended up going home empty-handed because he “overspent in the casino.”

The man had camped out for three days to be first in line for Apple’s latest phone.

The store gave customers waiting outside to get the new phone wristbands, which allowed them an hour away from the line. However during that hour, the man reportedly spent all of the money he had ready to buy the iPhone at a nearby casino.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

(From earlier this month) – A 22-year-old man in England, who had to be rescued by paramedics after he cemented his head into a microwave.

The man and a group of friends mixed seven bags of Polyfilla before pouring it around his head, which was protected by a plastic bag inside the appliance.

Apparently, they were trying to create a mold of his head.

It didn’t go as planned.

First responders arrived after the friends tried in vain for 90 minutes to free their friend.

It took rescuers another hour to disassemble the microwave and free the man, who could have easily suffocated.

All of the group involved were very apologetic to the rescuers.