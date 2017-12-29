SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY OFFERS STUDENTS A JOB SHADOW PROGRAM…

It’s called Connect Cape: Job Shadow and it gives students a chance to explore their future while working toward a professional career after they graduate. The SEMO Academic Support Center is working with the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce on the program as it enters a second semester this fall. To be eligible, students have to have a 2-pt-75 grade point average, have completed at least 30 credit hours of course work and be enrolled as a fulltime student at the university. Applications are being accepted through September 18th. The program gives sutdents access and connections to area employers as they are placed with professionals in their field of interest. That gives them an up-close look at the day-to-day operations in their possible future position.