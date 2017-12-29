THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL IS WARNING PEOPLE ABOUT NEW LAWS WHICH ARE NOW ON THE BOOKS

The list is a long one, based on bills passed during the last legislative session. New REAL I-D compliant licenses are now available. You don’t have to have one, but that might keep you from taking a commercial flight. The state’s new Move Over law now includes vehicles with flashing emergency lights in construction zones. The law is no longer limited to emergency vehicles. Missouri now has a new list of offenses which qualify as a hate crime. Involuntary manslaughter has been upgraded from a Class-C felony to a Class-B felony when a law enforcement officer is targeted.