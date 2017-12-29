Two men have been arrested and one person is still wanted after a warrant was served in Bollinger County

Two men have been arrested and one person is still wanted after an active warrant was served in Bollinger County on Saturday the 23rd. Sheriff’s Deputies served the warrant at the home of Michael Long on Bollinger County Road 834. Long was wanted for assault in the first degree, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was arrested with additional due to evidence collected when the warrant was served. Those include; unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Reports indicate two were also arrested due to that evidence. Michael Buesking was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Andrew Buesking is still wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm. If you have seen him call the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office.