Adult and Teen Challenge expanding facility, program capacity thanks to ‘big time’ support from community

Southeast Missourian

After months of overcrowding executive director of Teen Challenge James Bolin says it was time to expand. He says the organization created a 25-bed, temporary facility to house the number of incoming addicts who need a place to go. And that need has to be addressed immediately. The temporary facility will accommodate an important and rising need. But construction on a new induction facility will be underway beginning early this year. Bolin says the center will almost double the available space for induction from 25 to 48 beds. It also will have offices, additional housing for two staff apartments, a laundry room and a common area. While construction will begin immediately, the organization is in the middle of an expansion campaign to raise the rest of the necessary funding. Mid-America has reached about $350,000 of its $500,000 goal.