Area lawmakers: transportation, tax credits on legislative agenda

More funding for roads and bridges and regulating tax credits top the 2018 legislative agenda. The Legislature could ask voters to raise the gas tax to fund roads and bridges. State Reps. Kathy Swan, Donna Lichtenegger, Holly Rehder and Rick Francis, and state Sen. Wayne Wallingford said the Missouri Department of Transportation needs more revenue to maintain and improve roads and bridges. While increasing the gas tax is one solution, lawmakers also recommended other solutions, including raising fees for driver’s licenses and vehicle plates. It would be up to Missouri voters to decide whether to increase the fuel tax. Wallingford said he would like to see lawmakers cut individual and corporate income taxes. Rehder wants to repeal the state’s prevailing-wage law. And Lichtenegger has introduced legislation to change term limits to allow lawmakers to serve longer in the House and Senate. Read more in the SE Missourian