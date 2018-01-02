THE STATE’S ATTORNEY IN UNION COUNTY ANNOUNCES PRISON SENTENCES FOR 4 OFFENDERS…

Forty-four-year-old Edward Whiteford pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse – and was given a 4-year sentence. The Anna man has to register as a sex offender when he gets out after admitting he had sexual contact with a person under the age of 13. Forty-four-year-old John Windham Hitt of Cape Girardeau was given a 3-year sentence after entering a guilty plea to a theft charge. Thirty-four-year-old Alvin Lee Dickerson admitted stealing a car. The Anna suspect was sentenced to 3 years in prison. And, 21-year-old LaCharles M. Jones was given 4 years behind bars after pleading guilty to aggravated battery for slapping a person on the backside in a Jonesboro business last month.