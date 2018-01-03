Bitter cold suspected in death of man found in trash bin

(AP) — The bitter cold settling over much of the nation is suspected in the death of a homeless man whose body was found in a trash bin in St. Louis, where homeless shelters are packed during a long stretch of unusually frigid weather.

Firefighters found the body of the 54-year-old man inside a bin near an apartment complex on Monday, when temperatures dipped to minus 6 degrees (-21 Celsius).

Autopsy results are pending. The man’s name has not been released.

Another homeless man was found dead inside a portable toilet on Dec. 20, when the low temperature was 29 degrees. It isn’t clear if the cold weather was a factor. Autopsy results for 56-year-old Grover Perry also are pending.

Forecasters say temperatures in St. Louis may stay below freezing until Sunday.