Jackson organization rescues 72 dogs from hoarder; local Humane Society shelter cares for 70 of the animals

Southeast Missourian

A Malden woman was forced to turn over 34 dogs to Mac’s Mission animal rescue group Tuesday. This is the second time in three days more than 30 dogs in the woman’s possession had been turned over to the Jackson-based rescue group. In all, 72 dogs were rescued. Founder of Mac’s Mission Rochelle Steffen says seventy of the dogs have been turned over to the Humane Society, including the 34 that were admitted Tuesday afternoon. A St. Louis rescue organization will pick up eight more dogs soon. That will leave the woman with five dogs. Many of the dogs are Yorkies or Yorkie mixes. Steffen said the woman was a dog hoarder, who loved dogs but ended up with more than she could handle. This was not a puppy mill. The dogs available for adoption will be showcased on the shelter’s Facebook page.