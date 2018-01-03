Schindler’s Tavern leads effort to help family after Oran house fire

Southeast Missourian

Schindler’s Tavern in New Hamburg held a New Year’s Day fundraiser to collect clothes for a family who lost everything in a fire a day prior. Tavern owner Rick Lawson came up with the idea of collecting clothes for Jordan Mason, his wife and their four children – two daughters, ages 15 months and 2 years, and two sons, both age 9. The tavern has posted clothing and shoe sizes for the family on its Facebook page. In addition, Schindler’s plans to donate to the family 10 percent of its sales from 5 p.m. to close Friday. The fire occurred Sunday at the Mason home at 800 S. Missouri Ave. in Oran. The house was a total loss.