Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

An unidentified man in London, who jumped the turnstile gate to avoid paying for a subway ride, but got his manhood stuck and had to be rescued.

The young man apparently tried to jump over the barriers to avoid paying, but miscalculated and landed with his genitals stuck in the barriers.

It left him in an extremely compromising position and a lot of pain – and needing police officers and transport for London workers to pull him out.

Eventually, the man was rescued and there’s no mention of permanent injury or fines.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

A 54-year-old Kalamazoo, Michigan man, who fired his gun off on New Year’s Eve right about the time a police cruiser was driving by.

The officer called for backup and went to investigate.

Officers obtained a search warrant, they entered the home and found two handguns, one of which they say was reported stolen.

They also say they found several bags of crystal meth and marijuana.

Police probably wouldn’t have known about the drugs and guns had the man not fired his gun off at that precise moment.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Nicole Hunter, 25, who tried to snort some cocaine while waiting to be booked inside a police station.

While being processed for causing a disturbance on Christmas Day, Hunter took some cocaine from her pocket and attempted to snort it while inside the Ledyard Connecticut Police Department.

Police spotted her and seized the evidence.

She was charged with narcotics possession, disorderly conduct, and interfering with a police officers.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A motorist in Cheshire, England was arrested for driving a car that looked like it had been in several demolition derbies.

Police say they pulled over a car that had extensive damage to all parts of the bodywork and a unique blue and yellow paint job.

There were also no windows, plates or mirrors.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was cited, for not having any insurance and driving a wreck like that on public roads.