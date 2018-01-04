ALUMNI AT SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY WILL HAVE THE CHANCE TO TRAVEL TO CENTRAL EUROPE THIS SUMMER…

The 11-day guided tour departs August 6th, with stops in Prague, Vienna, Budapest and a Danube River cruise. The Prague visit will include the castle district and the gothic St. Vitus Cathedral. Participants will experience a classic music performance at the Schoenbrunn Palace in Vienna and the Budapest stop will include the Matthias Church, the Fisherman’s Bastion and the historic Old Buda and Gellert Hall. A free travel show about the trip will be offered January 24th at the Alumni Center on Broadway. People who attend will learn about the sights to be seen, the accommodations and the costs of the trip. Anyone can go, including alumni, faculty, staff and the general public. Travelers will return to Cape Girardeau August 16th.