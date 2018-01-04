THE STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS 7 TRAFFIC FATALITIES DURING THE NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY COUNTING PERIOD…

The Patrol says its troopers investigated 229 traffic accidents, including 77 injuries. The county period started at 6 p.m. last Friday and ended just before midnight Monday. Troopers made 129 arrests for driving while intoxicated and 49 arrests for drugs. Actually, last year there were more than 530 traffic crashes during the same period, with 8 fatalities. Three drivers died in southeast Missouri’s Troop-E. Seventy-three-year-old Gregory Reynolds of Clarkton died in a Dunklin County crash Saturday. Sixty-seven-year-old Bonita Fuller of Jackson died Sunday and 79-year-old Gerald Beers of Festus was killed in a 3-vehicle wreck, also Sunday.