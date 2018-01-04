Thursday, January 4th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Jeffrey Derringer, 48, who tried to rob an Akron, Ohio area Circle K on Christmas Day with a “rifle” made of furniture pieces, a spring and a pipe that had been taped together.

His attempt to rob the convenience store failed when a customer noticed the fake weapon right away.

Derringer was grabbed by an employee and several customers and held until the cops arrived.

He was arrested and put in a real jail.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Glen Alveris, who randomly shot a 54-year-old woman, who was walking her dog in New Orleans, to show his girlfriend how “crazy he could be.”

Alveris initially got away with the shooting until he had a fight with his girlfriend and ended up stabbing her several times.

The girlfriend told police that Alveris threatened her after the two got into an argument over how she had danced with another man at a party.

She also told cops her boyfriend shot a woman walking her dog in the left leg.

Alveris was charged with second-degree battery and domestic abuse battery for the assault of his girlfriend and aggravated battery in connection with the shooting.

No word on the condition of the victim or the girlfriend.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

An unidentified drug dealer carrying around 1,000 joints, who mistakenly hopped into a police car in the Danish capital thinking it was a taxi.

The dealer learned of his mistake too late and instead of a quick ride home, he was searched.

The police officers were happy to see him, since he was carrying around 1,000 joints.

The man is looking at up to eight years in prison.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Judge Derek Hopson, who was arrested in his courtroom during fight with the assistant police chief.

Judge Hopson was walking into the courtroom when he allegedly bumped into Assistant Police Chief Troy Kimble.

Witnesses say egos were hurt and Kimble quickly arrested the judge for assaulting him.

Although denying the incident, the judge walked out of his Clarksdale, Mississippi courtroom in handcuffs and while he was still wearing his robe.