A Poplar Bluff man is jailed after admitting to abuse of a child. ..

A 6 year old child was rushed to the hospital in Poplar Bluff, on January 2nd, after having reportedly fallen. EMS workers were called to the 800 block of Hart Street when they believed the injuries did not match the alleged accident. The little girl suffered a brain bleed, collapsed lung, broken ribs and bruising all over her body. Poplar Bluff Police spoke to the mother, 25-year-old old Shakima Eure and her boyfriend 27-year-old Damien Gaylor, who lives with her. Gaylor admitted to throwing the child causing her to land on the corner of a couch, pushing her to the floor, causing her to strike her head against a stove. The girl was unconscious for 2 hours until the Mother returned home. Gaylor reportedly did not help her. The child was flown to a St. Louis hospital but officials are not releasing her current condition. Gaylor has been arrested for Abuse of a Child and was taken to the Butler County Justice Center.