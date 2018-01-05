A SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY ENGLISH PROFESSOR IS TO BE HONORED NEXT WEEK

The ceremony for Dr. Debrah Raschke will be held a week from today at 8:15 a.m. in the University Center Ballroom. Raschke will be presented the 2017 PRIDE award during Faculty Development Day. The award goes to a recipient who exemplifies the teacher-scholar model. The Council of Deans chose her after receiving nominations from each of the university’s colleges and schools. PRIDE is an acronym for the Provost’s Research, Instruction and Development for Excellence Award. It has been handed out for 21 years. Winners are honored for demonstrating excellence as a teacher, showing an extraordinary level of scholarship and service, and whose overall accomplishments are especially noteworthy.