THE PERIOD FOR ONLINE PUBLIC COMMENTS ON 3 MISSOURI STATE PARKS HAS BEEN EXTENDED THROUGH SATURDAY

That step is being taken because the survey software is being taken offline for 12 hours, starting today at 7:00 p.m. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has held a series of public meetings over the last month to talk about the future of three state parks – Ozark Mountain State Park in Taney County, Bryant Creek State Park in Douglas County and Jay Nixon State Park in Reynolds County. The properties haven’t been developed yet and all 3 are closed to the public. After the meetings were wrapped up early in December, a month-long public comment period was opened – set to end today. The online maintenance work will extend that deadline through tomorrow.